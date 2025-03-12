ASF foils drug smuggling attempts at Islamabad, Karachi airports

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Airports Security Force (ASF) successfully intercepted attempts to smuggle heroin at Islamabad and Karachi airports in two separate operations.

According to details, the operations resulted in the confiscation of heroin worth a total of over Rs40million. At Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport, ASF personnel acted swiftly upon suspecting a passenger heading to Riyadh.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the passenger’s belongings, the team discovered a concealed stash of heroin weighing 1 kilogram and 960 grams hidden inside a harmonium.

Kashif Rehman, a passenger bound for Riyadh, was found to be carrying the drugs, which were carefully concealed to avoid detection.

The ASF team successfully prevented the attempted drug smuggling by seizing the illicit drugs and handed Rehman, along with the confiscated heroin, over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further legal action.

Similarly, at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ASF officers apprehended a passenger attempting to smuggle heroin worth Rs20million.

Shaukat Khan, the passenger travelling to Dubai, had hidden 1 kilogram and 488 grams of heroin inside another harmonium.

After a meticulous inspection of his luggage, ASF authorities seized the drugs, thwarting his attempt to transport them abroad.

The ASF team, as with the previous case, promptly handed Khan and the confiscated narcotics over to ANF authorities for further investigation and action.