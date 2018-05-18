Asghar Khan case: FIA to decide Nawaz’s summoning date on Monday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will decide on Monday when to summon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to record his statement in the Asghar Khan case.

The private news channel reported that the FIA team investigating the Asghar Khan case will take the decision of summoning the PML-N supermo.

FIA Additional DG Ehsan Sadiq is heading the team and the team is finalizing the strategy to outline the course of the investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, former army chief General (retd) Mirza Aslam Beg and former Inter-Services Intelligence DG Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani appeared before the FIA committee at separate times to record their statements.

On May 9, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar gave the federal government a week’s time to summon a cabinet meeting to determine what action to take in light of the 2012 Asghar Khan case verdict.

On October 19, 2012, the supreme court had issued a 141-page verdict, ordering legal proceedings against Gen (retd) Beg and Lt Gen (retd) Durrani in a case filed 16 years ago by former air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan.

Khan had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 alleging that the two senior army officers and the then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto’s defeat in the polls.

The Islamic Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), consisting of nine parties including the Pakistan Muslim League, National Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, had won the 1990 elections, with Nawaz Sharif being elected prime minister. The alliance had been formed to oppose the Benazir Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party.

The investigation is yet to conclude.

Advertisements