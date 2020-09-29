Ashiana housing case adjourned till October 5

LAHORE (APP): An acc-ountability court on Tues-day adjourned hearing of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Hous-ing scheme case till Octo-ber 5.

Accountability Court Ju-dge Amjad Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail autho-rities produced accused Ahad Cheema and others.

The court recorded the statement of a witness during the proceedings. The court directed prosecution to present further witnesses on the next date of hearing while adjourning the matter.

Pleaders on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif and former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad also appeared before the c-ourt, as they had been given exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case,

The (NAB, in the reference, alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, being the chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of Board of Directors of Punjab Land Development Company.

It said he, in connivance with his co-accused, awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme, causing a loss to the public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of their own housing units.