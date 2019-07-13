Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam: Shehbaz Shairf skips NAB court appearance

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif has skipped appearing before Lahore’s accountability court in a case related to Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam case, on Saturday.

According to details, Accountability Judge Najmul Hasan heard the case, in which Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel filed a plea on behalf of his client to grant today’s exemption from court’s appearance.

The counsel said “My client is not well owing to back pain and doctors have advised him to take a week-long rest”.

However, the co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema were presented before the court.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till July 24 by summoning more witnesses in the case.

Shehbaz Sharif and other accused were indicted in the case on February 18, by an accountability court in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scandal.

The judge had framed charges against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other accused during the hearing.

However, Shehbaz Sharif and other accused had denied the charges and termed the reference filed against him ‘false’.

In Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme, Shehbaz Sharif is facing charges of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for cancellation of the contract with regard to the housing project in 2014, causing Rs715m loss to the exchequer, the reference reads.