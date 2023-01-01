Ashrafi admire China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt for boycotting G20 moot

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Monday expressed his appreciation to China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt for their decision to refrain from attending the G20 meeting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a press conference, he said IIOJK was an internationally recognized disputed territory between Pakistan and India and it was on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades.

Ashrafi said India was responsible for widespread atrocities and egregious human rights violations in the IIOJK adding that contemplating the holding of any G20-related meeting or event there, in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged disputed status of the territory, was a travesty that the international community could not accept under any circumstances. He said today, a complete strike took place in occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir to condemn this illegal move of the fascist Modi regime giving a clear-cut expression of that India had nothing to do with the people and the territory of occupied Kashmir.

He urged other G20 countries to boycott such an event if held in the future in any internationally disputed territory. He said India was trying to organize another event of G20 in the wake of interfaith harmony to portray its soft image in the comity of nations but Muslims and the people of other faiths had completely denied to participate in any event in the Indian-held Kashmir.

He said India must end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, revoke its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders for a peaceful and meaningful dialogue between the two countries.

On the tragedy of May 9 called Black Day, Ashrafi on behalf of all Ulema and Mashaykh urged the superior judiciary to expedite the trials of those people involved in heinous crimes of setting ablaze the Core Commander House, Lahore, and Radio Pakistan, Peshawar, and attack on General Headquarters in the anti-terrorist courts.

He further said those who destroyed the national security forces installations, should be tried in the military courts under Army Act as it was in accordance with the law and the Constitution adding that nobody should create any kind of hurdle into the matter.

To a query, he was of the view that if someone was guilty, he must be punished and if someone was innocent, he must be released.

He said in the 75-year history, it was the first attack on the sovereignty of Pakistan on the pattern of 9/11 and those who were masterminds, facilitators, culprits, and accomplices must be brought to justice through all possible means.

Ashrafi said the incoming Friday would be observed as ‘Stability Day’ by the Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought under the umbrella of the Pakistan Ulema Council to express solidarity with the national security institutions. (APP)