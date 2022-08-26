Ashrafi for APC to meet flash flood situation in country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said there should be an immediate All Parties Conference (APC) to meet the prevailing flash flood situation in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said the current flood situation required a united response from the political and religious parties. He said the nation, philanthropists, volunteers and political and religious parties’ workers should come forward along with Pakistan Army to help the flood victims.

He also urged the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to play his role with the national unity and consensus to help the flood affected people. In addition, Ashrafi said, “We thank Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for the announcement of financial support and investment in the country.”

He said the Arab-Islamic countries were friends of Pakistan adding they should not be involved in the internal politics of the country. He also clarified that the prime minister and his delegation did not meet any Israeli during the recent visit to Qatar.

The Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue was very clear and laud and no one could change it. The establishment of an independent and autonomous Palestinian state was the interpretation of the stance of Pakistan and the Islamic world, he added. Ashrafi urged the Arab, Muslim brotherly countries and the world to play their role to help the flood affected people in Pakistan because the current flash flood situation was more disastrous than the past floods and natural calamities in the country.

He said the government of Pakistan alone could not deal with this sad and painful situation, where millions of the people were affected by the flash flood across the country. He said the non-government organizations and charitable bodies, carrying out welfare activities in the country, should be allocated areas for welfare activities so that they could serve their countrymen effectively and efficiently.

He said the role of the Pakistan Army in the current flood situation was commendable. Ashrafi said the way, nation unitedly fought for the end of terrorism and extremism after the Army Public School, Peshawar tragedy, it needed the same spirit and courage, to cope with the prevailing flood situation in the country. He proposed all the political and religious leaders to suspend their political activities for one month and help the flood victims with national and religious spirit.