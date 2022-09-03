Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets in nail-biter

Monitoring Desk

SHARJAH: Chasing a target of 176, Sri Lanka held their nerves to beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Sharjah.

Openers Pathum Nissanka (35) and Kusal Mendis (36) gave Sri Lanka a flying start, adding 62 runs for the first wicket.

However, Afghanistan spinner took control of the proceedings with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi taking a total of three wickets between them. However, Danushka Gunathilaka (33) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s (31) power-hitting swung the match back in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a counter-attacking 84 while Ibrahim Zadran also played a knock of 40 as Afghanistan went on to post a total of 175 for six in 20 overs against Sri Lanka.

Rahmanullah and Ibrahim had added 93 runs for the second wicket, after the Hazratullah Zazai was dismissed for cheap. For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka took two for 37 while Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando bagged a wicket each.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai , Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.