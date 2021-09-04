Asia-Pacific region accounts for 50% of Russia’s defense orders portfolio

VLADIVOSTOK (TASS): The share of the Asia-Pacific region in Russia’s portfolio of export orders for military products reaches around 50%, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2021).

“The main partners of Russia in the field of military-technical cooperation in the region are China, India, Myanmar, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia.

The countries of the region account for almost half of the current Russian export defense order portfolio,” Shugaev said.

Also, Russian President Putin has hailed the excellent organization of the International Army Games 2021, the Kremlin said posting the message of greetings on Saturday.

“Having started in 2015, over the past time the Army Games have cemented their traditions and have transformed into a truly global event. Every year, they unite more and more service members from Russia and other states under their banners, providing them with a unique opportunity to showcase skills and proficiency, solidarity and the ability to competently and promptly solve crucial tasks,” the message said.

The sixth Eastern Econ-omic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on Septe-mber 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in person) format, the main topic of the business program is “New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World.” Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior, and Far East Street.