Asia-Pacific region must not allow emergence of analogues of Ukrainian crisis: Chinese Vice FM

BEIJING (TASS): The countries of the Asia-Pacific region (APR) should not allow the emergence of analogues of the Ukrainian crisis, they should strive to strengthen mutual openness, develop mutually beneficial cooperation based on a tolerant approach in interstate relations. This was announced on Saturday by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng.

“The crisis in Ukraine has become a thought-provoking example for the Asia-Pacific region,” he said, speaking at an international conference on strategy and security organized by Tsinghua University (Beijing). “What needs to be done to avoid repeating the old trap? must decide whether they will create a “big family”, whose members cooperate on a mutually beneficial basis, are open and tolerant towards each other, or will be guided by the ideas of the Cold War, forming opposing blocs.”

According to the Chinese diplomat, China is in favor of the first option, when all interested parties solve urgent problems together through constructive activities and cooperation. As for the second option, aimed at inciting discord and mutual hostility, Beijing considers it absolutely inappropriate. Le Yucheng stressed that the states of the region must preserve peace at all costs.

“He who blows on someone else’s fire will scorch his own beard,” he cited a metaphor. “We need to respect each other and avoid gross interference in the internal politics of neighbors,” the deputy minister added.

As Le Yucheng clarified, no one should take on the role of “savior” or “wise mentor” in order to try to influence other countries under various plausible pretexts.

“Each state of the Asia-Pacific region should be the master of its own destiny, pursue an independent, balanced, stable foreign policy,” the diplomat summed up.

