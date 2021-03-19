Asian Americans on edge after Atlanta killings

ATLANTA (Axios): Shootings in Atlanta-area spas earlier this week have Asian Americans across the country worried.

The big picture: The killing of eight people at three spas, six of whom were Asian women, remains under investigation. But they sparked fresh fears among many Asian Americans given a reported uptick in discrimination and violence in recent months.

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, was charged with murder after confessing to the killings.

Police said he was on his way to Florida to carry out more attacks when he was apprehended in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, just north of Tifton, Georgia.

Long told investigators the shootings weren’t racially motivated and that he has issues, including “potentially sexual addiction.”

But: Ricky Ly, an Asian American Federation of Florida board member, told Axios that despite what the shooter may have told police, attacking Asian workers is racist.

“Fetishizing Asian women is a form of white supremacy. Every worker deserves dignity.”

Context: The Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate reporting center collected nearly 3,800 self-reported cases of anti-Asian bias between March 19 last year and Feb. 28.

Florida ranked among the top states for hate incidents, with 59 in a year.

Anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America’s largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University.

Between the lines: The center tracked a rise in anti-Asian violence after former President Donald Trump — and Republican leaders like Florida’s Sen. Rick Scott — started calling COVID-19 the “China virus,” director Brian Levin told Axios.

The United States’ rivalry with China had already created unease about Chinese Americans and Asian Americans, said sociologist Pawan Dhingra, who specializes in Asian American studies.

The bottom line: “We are going to see a huge jump in hate crimes against Asian Americans this year,” Levin said.