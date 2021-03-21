‘Asian Hate’ is on the rise in America!

Abdullah Muradoglu

Yet another ethnic group has joined the target list of White terror in America. This time it was Asian Americans who were targeted in the state of Georgia. It is noteworthy that six of the eight people who lost their lives in three separate attacks were Asian-American women.

There has been a sharp increase in individual armament in the U.S. over the past two years. Democrats want to impose serious restrictions on individual armament, but they face resistance from the gun lobby. Individual armament is a sacred issue for Republicans. It seems difficult to pass satisfactory background checks measures in the Senate, which is split 50-50.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have also soared. It is thought that Trump’s labeling of Covid-19 as the “Chinese virus” also played a role in this increase. About 3,800 hate crimes have taken place since March 2020, according to a non-governmental organization that monitors reports on anti-Asian violence. The target of 70 percent of these cases were women.

Asia-Pacific Americans are the ethnic group with the highest population growth rate in the U.S. Over the last 20 years, the population of this group has grown by 139 percent. Representing 20 countries, people of Chinese origin are the group’s biggest ethnicity, followed by Indians, Filipinos, Vietnamese, Koreans and Japanese. Asia-Pacific Americans are set to become the largest immigrant group in 35 years, according to Pew Research.

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) has 76 members, including associates, in the U.S. Congress. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was one of the group’s influential members in the Senate. According to CAPAC data, 23 million Asia-Pacific people, comprising 7 percent of the population, currently live in the States. The proportion of the group in the electoral population is gradually increasing. This group had a record voter turnout at the 2020 elections. This increase favored the Democrats. In Georgia, one of the indestructible strongholds of White Republicans, Asian-Pacific Americans, who constitute 3 percent of the voters, played an important role in delivering the state to Democrats in the latest Senate elections.

The suspect in the Georgia attacks is a White member of a local Evangelical church. Police officials in the state ruled by Republicans do not think that reports claiming the suspect was motivated by ethnic hatred have any credibility. It was revealed that a police chief who made a statement in this direction had previously posed with a shirt that read “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” The police chief was quickly removed from the massacre investigation. U.S. President Biden and VP Kamala Harris, who went to Georgia after the massacre, promised to fight hate crimes.

On the instructions of the Biden Administration, the departments of National Intelligence, Homeland Security and Justice all prepared a joint report to investigate the threat of domestic terrorism. According to information circulating in U.S. media, it is said that the report noted that White Supremacist propaganda, which thrives on social media platforms, encourages violent individuals to commit crime. According to the report, individuals or small groups described as “lone wolves” are more likely to commit terrorist attacks. The attacks in Georgia serve to further confirm these findings.

According to White Supremacists, the U.S. is built on a “White-Christian American” identity. Immigrants of color are seen as a threat that threatens this identity. This mentality is not unique to the U.S., it has replicas in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Globally, this toxic mentality is labeled ‘White Civilization and its opponents’. The terrorist who carried out the mosque attacks in which 51 Muslims were martyred in New Zealand in 2019, was prompted to act by this very same racist motive.

In the U.S., where China is declared public enemy number one, all Southeast Asians are regarded as Chinese. According to the PEW research, one in every three Americans and the majority of Republican voters see China as an “enemy.” The proportion of those who regard the Chinese as enemies are even higher in the “over the age of 65” bracket.

It’s no secret that Georgia State officials are trying to “whitewash” the White Supremacist motive behind the attacks. According to a witness who spoke to Chosun Ilbo, one of South Korea’s leading newspapers, the murder suspect shouted “I’m going to kill all Asians.” It seems the so-called “American Dream” has turned into a nightmare.