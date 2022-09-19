Asif Zardari and Bilawa’s message on Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s martyrdom anniversary

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and said that Mir’s resistance against dictatorship is never-ending while his sacrifice is eternal.

In his message issued on the 26th Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Chairman PPP said that the brutal killing of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto was a conspiracy aimed at to ‘kill a Bhutto to get another Bhutto’. “Sacrifices made by the Bhutto family for the sake of democracy are unmatched in modern history,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the perpetrators of atrocities on the Bhutto family have not received anything other than disgrace and infamy in history.

Chairman PPP said that Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s determination, courage and democratic struggle are a beacon for every political worker.

Meanwhile, Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari while paying homage to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto on his martyrdom anniversary said that history will remember him as a hero who never bowed down to dictators. He was a brave and democratic leader.

A conspiracy was hatched to murder the brother of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and remove a democratic government in its garb.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto fought for the restoration of democracy and sacrificed his life. Today, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto’s graveyard has been inhabited by martyrs and has become Ganj Shaheedan, from where the sun of democracy rises. Asif Ali Zardari said that the world will always remember Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto as a freedom activist.