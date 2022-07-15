Asif Zardari condemns the killing of Lt Col Laiq Mirza

F.P. Report

Islamabad: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has said that the kidnapping and killing of Lt Col Laiq Mirza is an unforgivable crime.

The country and the nation are proud of brave sons like Shaheed Lt Col Laiq Mirza, President Zardari said. The killers of the martyred Lt Col Laiq Mirza should be treated as enemies of the country. The leadership and activists of Pakistan People’s Party share the grief of the family of Shaheed Laiq Mirza.

President Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty for the high ranks of the martyred soul as well as strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.