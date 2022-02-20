Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazl’s anti-govt rendezvous set today

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The opposition has intensified its efforts to bring a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has arranged a rendezvous today.

Sources informed on Sunday that both the heavyweight politicians: Zardari and Maulana Fazl would meet on Monday as the latter would host a dinner in honour of the PPP leader. Sources have divulged that the meeting between the two which is taking place after a long time is being held on the wish of former president Zardari.

Both the leaders would discuss no-confidence motion and Long March during their get-together.

Sources say Zardari might invite opposition parties to participate in the PPP’s Feb 27 Long March.

The meeting would discuss contacts with political groups including government allies in a bid for in-house change in the National Assembly, measures needed for setting agenda of an effective anti-government move and matters relating to bringing PPP close to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The meeting came in the backdrop of another behind the door meeting of opposition leaders for the success of their no-trust move when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif had met estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen the other day.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Chief Fazl who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of nine opposition parties – also addressed a public rally in Hangu. He also decorated more than 800 Ulema and Hafaz with the traditional turbans on the occasion.

On the other hand, while commenting on the federal cabinet’s approval of the presidential ordinance regarding amendment to the election codes, PPP Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman declared the act unlawful and unconstitutional.

The federal government does not have the prerogative that it could amend the rules and statutes of the Election Commission of Pakistan. She said the federal government could only suggest to amend the laws.

The federal government is constantly laying its hand on the mandate of the Election Commission, the senator said adding that the National Assembly session was cancelled only to promulgate the presidential ordinance.

She wondered how ministers could be allowed to run an election campaign.

They have all government resources at their disposal, they could abuse them to influence the elections, she maintained.

Sherry held that the PTI government had become jittery after its defeat in in the by-elections and local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government is scheming to steal the polls by bringing amendments to the election cods through presidential ordinance, she claimed adding that the government wanted to make the elections controversial. In another tweet, Sherry also denounced the government to amend cybercrime laws through another presidential ordinance.

She wrote: “In its bid to shut down dissent even further the Government is using another presidential ordinance to amend cybercrime laws that will be sweeping and draconian in scope.

Make no mistake, this is not about protecting the vulnerable from cyber predations; quite the opposite.”