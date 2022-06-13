Asif Zardari meets Ch Shujaat at his residence

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari has said that national federal government is standing with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, which is standing with the government on its part.

He said this in a meeting with PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Monday.

He said that the two National Assembly members of the PML-Q were part of the cabinet in the federal government. He said that Ch Shujaat is an asset to the national politics. Ch Shujaat said that the PML-Q was committed to its promises with the national parties and the cooperation would continue in broader interest of the nation. Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema told the media that Asif Zardari had come to congratulate the PML-Q leadership over becoming part of the federal cabinet.

Both the leaderships discussed matters of national interests. Earlier, Federal Ministers Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Salik Hussain and Ch Shafay Hussain welcomed Asif Zardari on his arrival at Ch Shujaat’s residence.

