Asim Bajwa turns down propaganda against CPEC

ISLAMABAD (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday turned down the propaganda stories against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Recently noticed attempts to subvert CPEC by lies and propaganda stories about various aspects and individuals,” he said in a tweet.

Asim Bajwa urged the people to ignore all fake news stories regarding jobs and projects under CPEC.