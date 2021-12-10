ASJ recalls BBA of educationist

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Additional Session Judge Peshawar Muhammad Ayaz Khan recalled Bail before Arrest (BBA) of educationist Malik Tajamul Hayat Khan in bounce cheque of Rs,5 Million, on Friday.

The educationist Malik Tajamul Hayat Khan seeking bail in bounce cheque of Rs,5 Million issued on 31 May 2020. First Information Report was registered at Tehkal police station by Syed Iqbal-u-Din Shah under section 489-F of Pakistan Penal Code.

The counsel for respondent Syed Iqbal-u-Din Shahn was Fahim Advocate while Deputy Public Prosecutor was appeared before court on behalf of state and opposed BBA by petitioner. The judgment stated that is not entitled to the concession of BBA at this stage and dismissed instant petition and recalled interim relief already granted on 25 October. The BBA petition was filed by educationist Malik Tajamul Hayat Khan in which Syed Iqbal-u-Din Shah and the state were made respondents in the case.