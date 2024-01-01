Asjad Iqbal stuns world champion Ali Al Obaidli in Mongolia World Cup

ULAANBAATAR (Monitoring Desk): Pakistani cueist Asjad Iqbal shocked the world as he registered an upset victory over world champion Ali Al Obaidli during the ongoing Mongolia Snooker World Cup 2024 here on Sunday.

Asjad Iqbal secured the 3-1 victory with scores of 59-36, 26-63, 58-19, and 70-58 earning direct qualification for the pre-quarter round.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani cueist Awais Munir defeated Iran’s Siyavosh Mozayani with a 3-1 margin. The frame scores were 09-63, 78-34, 59-50, 73-13.

Prior to that, Awais Munir defeated Mongolia’s Kash Uchjir in his first match of the Mongolia Snooker World Cup with frame scores of 60-17, 62-12, and 81-09.

He continued his winning ways in the second game as he edged past Oman’s Hussain Al-Wati with the scores of 68-06, 10175-12, and 83-15.

Meanwhile, Asjad Iqbal kicked off his campaign with a victory over Mongolia’s Batarkhuu Naranhuu with a score of 3-0. The frame scores were 71-38, 71-51, and 110-32.

He faced Japan’s Junji Miyazawa in his second match, winning again without dropping a frame, with the scores of 68-18, 63-11, and 83-01.

Awais Munir and Asjad Iqbal departed from Karachi on Thursday to participate in the Mongolia World Cup as well as the World 6-Red Snooker Championship. Notably, both events are scheduled to take place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from 15-22 September.