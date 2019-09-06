Asjad Iqbal wins 1st SAARC Snooker Championship in Bangladesh

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal bagged a Gold medal in the 1st SAARC Snooker Championship in Bangladesh on Friday.

Asjad Iqbal beat M Bilal by 7-6 frames in the final contest after both Pakistani’s beat their counterparts in the semi-final. “First of all, it is an honor for me to win yet another title for my country.

This is the win for Pakistan and I would like to congratulate Bilal who played strongly in the tournament,” Asjad said. Bilal, on the other hand, is happy for his compatriot who marked yet another milestone.

“I am happy for him. We both are happy that we defeated India in the semi-final,” he said.