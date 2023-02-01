Asma Alamgir tendered resignation

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Central Deputy Information Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asma Alamgir, has tendered her resignation, citing internal disagreements within the party as the primary reason for her decision.

In her official statement, Alamgir expressed that her departure stems from differences with both central and provincial party officials, emphasizing that certain elements are contributing to the weakening of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting the enduring commitment of the late Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to the party, Asma Alamgir remarked, “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has always sacrificed for the party. Some central and provincial officials are not tolerating my position in the party.”

She clarified that her allegiance lies with the party itself, as she initially joined at the request of Benazir Bhutto.

Asma Alamgir voiced her concerns about the party’s current state, questioning how Bilawal Bhutto, the party chairman, perceives the apparent decline of his parents’ political legacy. She underscored the need for Bilawal to address these issues.

Furthermore, Alamgir made it clear that any decision regarding her future political affiliations, including the possibility of joining Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Kochhode or another party, will be made after thorough consultation.

This significant resignation comes at a notable time, coinciding with the visit of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The departure of the Central Deputy Information Secretary adds a layer of complexity to the internal dynamics of the Pakistan People's Party in the region.