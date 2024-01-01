Asma Jahangir group secures victory in SCBA elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections concluded with Rauf Atta from the Asma Jahangir Group (AJG) winning the presidential seat by a narrow margin. Rauf Atta claimed victory with 350 votes, edging out his rival, Hamid Khan Group’s (HKG) candidate Munir Kakar, who received 331 votes.

Out of 769 registered voters, 682 Supreme Court lawyers cast their ballots at the principal seat, reflecting a high turnout for the association’s annual elections. He also secured 558 votes in Lahore, outpacing his rival from the Hamid Khan Group (HKG), who garnered 484 votes.

Early reports from Multan indicate that Rauf Atta received 125 votes, surpassing HKG candidate Munir Kakar’s 85 votes by a margin of 40. In Islamabad, 682 of the 769 registered lawyers cast their ballots, where Atta also leads with 190 votes, while Kakar follows with 160 votes.

Rauf Atta’s influence extended into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he swept the polls, winning by narrow margins across multiple cities.

In Peshawar, he achieved victory with 127 votes compared to Kakar’s 123. In Bannu, Atta secured 21 votes against Kakar’s 10, and in Dera Ismail Khan, he led with 25 votes over Kakar’s 11. In other key victories, Atta won by 7 votes in Abbottabad, 11 in Bannu, 14 in Dera Ismail Khan, 8 in Swat, and 4 in Peshawar. In Hyderabad, he claimed 50 votes, outstripping Kakar, who received 34.