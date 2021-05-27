ASRB’s 81st meeting organized at KUST

F.P. Report

KOHAT: The 81st meeting of Advance Studies Research Board (ASRB) was held at the committee room of Vice Chancellor Secretariat Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST). The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan and members of the board attended the meeting.

A total of 57 MPhil (43 fresh and 14 resubmitted) synopses were discussed in the meeting. Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan, Vice Chancellor KUST while addressing the board said that we are striving to promote the research culture and innovation at the university.

He further said that Research has great significance in the society, keeping in view; we have taken collaborative efforts with the national and international organizations of research and development in order to make this a viable institution.

ASRB in its 81st meeting gave go ahead to 55 MPhil Scholars to pursue their research topics after thorough deliberation and revisiting contents of expected outcomes.

The Vice Chancellor said that all the efforts at KUST to enhance innovation, research and development activities at KUST is with a mission to nurture the youth into an enlightened future of mankind.

KUST has always focused on educating and nurturing different socio-economic spectra to assume leadership roles and bring about positive changes in the society.

He further said that KUST through its well-designed curricula is providing value-centered undergraduate, graduate and post graduate education in different fields of science.

The Vice Chancellor said that all the efforts to enhance quality education, innovation and research culture are aimed to provide a conducive environment in the campus that will promote effective teaching, learning and personal development at KUST.