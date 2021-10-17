Assad discuss fight against terrorism with Russian top envoy

DAMASCUS (TASS): October 17. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received in Damascus the Russian President’s Special Representative for the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin. This was reported on Sunday by the Syrian news agency SANA .

According to him, during the meeting the directions of the existing cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of combating terrorism, were discussed.

As indicated in the report, members of the Russian delegation explained that “the current visit is taking place within the framework of the directives of President [Vladimir] Putin to strengthen cooperation and expand work with Syria in all areas and at all levels.”

The Russian side confirmed “the readiness of the Russian Federation to actively contribute to the process of restoration and rehabilitation of infrastructure destroyed by terrorism, and to establish an investment partnership with Syria in the field of energy and agriculture,” notes SANA.

The Syrian President, in turn, noted that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan indicates a decline in the role of the United States and its allies. As Assad stressed, the situation around Afghanistan indicates that “the countries of the region must work to strengthen security and peace together with their neighbors and without outside interference,” the agency said.