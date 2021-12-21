Assad receives Russian delegation

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received a Russian parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Dmitry Sablin , the Assad office said in a statement.

According to the statement, during the meeting they discussed the importance of strengthening ties between the parliaments of the two countries and the role of parliamentarians in strengthening relations between Russia and Syria in all areas.

In addition, the parties, as noted in the statement, stressed that the victories of Syria and Russia in the fight against terrorism should be followed by work on strengthening relations between peoples and opening new horizons for cooperation between the two countries.