Assad seeks dialogue between Arab countries

BEIRUT (TASS): The Arab countries should establish a rational dialogue in the interests of their peoples. This opinion was expressed on Monday by Syrian Pre-sident Bashar al-Assad during a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi, who arrived in the Syrian capital.

According to the Syrian leader, quoted by the SANA agency , the Arab countries need to “lay the foundations of a system of political relations and conduct a rational dialogue based on the interests of the peoples.” From Assad’s point of view, in order to understand and adequately assess the changes taking place in Arab society, the leaders of the Arab states need to “adjust their political approach and thinking, based on the interests and positions of these states in the international arena.”

According to the agency, at the meeting, the parties discussed “the exceptional relations that bind Syria and Oman, as well as areas of bilateral cooperation,” confirming their intention to continue working together at various levels in order to strengthen cooperation. Speech, as indicated, was also about the latest developments in the regional arena and a number of issues of mutual interest.

In addition, in the conversation, Assad praised the “principled policy and position” that Oman took towards Syria, as well as the “support that the Sultanate provided to the Syrian people in their fight against terrorism.” In turn, the head of the Omani Foreign Ministry called Syria “one of the important pillars of the Arab world.”

After the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011, the League of Arab States (LAS) decided to suspend the republic’s membership in the regional community, and many Arab countries withdrew their ambassadors from Damascus, closing their diplomatic missions. The Sultanate of Oman sent an ambassador to Syria again in 2020.

Despite the fact that so-me Arab countries (including the United Arab Emir-ates, Oman and Bahrain) have resumed the work of their diplomatic missions in Damascus in recent years, the issue of restoring Syr-ia’s membership in the Arab League still causes controversy among the member states of this organization.