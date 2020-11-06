Assets beyond income case: Court indicts Aijaz Jakhrani, four others

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: An accountability court has indicted five accused including Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, in assets beyond income case, on Friday.

The accused persons are facing charges of accumulating assets worth over Rs780 million.

The Sindh CM’s aide Aijaz Jakhrani told the court that the corruption reference was filed against them to take political revenge.

The accused including Jakhrani, Abbas Jakhrani, Abdul Razzak Bahrani, Sardar Zaheer and Lubna have denied the charges against them during the hearing.

After indicting the accused persons, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till November 24.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered the federal authorities to remove the name of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s aide on prisons and inter-provincial coordination Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A bench of the SHC had issued the order on a petition moved by the PPP leader challenging the travel ban. He is facing charges of corruption and accumulating more assets than sources of his income justify. It may be mentioned that Aijaz Jakhrani has already acquired protective bail from the Sindh High Court in these cases.

Jakhrani is named in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference and two inquiries.