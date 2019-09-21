Assets beyond means case: Court approves Khursheed Shah’s physical remand until October 1

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: An accountability court has approved a 10-day physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means of income case, on Saturday.

The PPP stalwart had appeared before the court today, following his arrest on Wednesday.

The accountability watchdog had requested for a 15-day remand of the veteran PPP leader, however, Judge Ameer Mahesar granted nine-day remand and ordered Shah to be presented before the court on October 1.

Shah was also granted medical facilities, food from home and meeting his family.

NAB had arrested Shah from Islamabad. The PPP leader is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur.

The investigation has been ongoing since August 7 and it was alleged that the PPP leader built bungalows, petrol pumps, and hotels in the name of others (benamidaar).