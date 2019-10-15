Assets beyond means case: Court extends Khursheed Shah’s physical remand till Oct 21

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: An accountability court has extended physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah till Oct 21 in assets beyond means case, on Tuesday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Shah before the court and sought an extension in his physical remand.

The anti-corruption watchdog on July 31 approved the inquiry against him. On Oct 1, Shah was remanded into NAB custody for 13 days.

On Sept 18, the PPP leader was arrested by the anti-graft body in assets beyond known source of income case from his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

He was shifted to Federal Government Services Hospital, popularly known as Polyclinic, after his condition worsened in NAB custody owing to respiratory issues.

He was discharged from the hospital as doctors declared him fit to travel.