Assets beyond means case: Court extends Khursheed Shah’s remand by 15 days

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: An accountability court has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah by 15 days, on Saturday.

According to reports, the court extended the remand after NAB authorities requested the court for an extension in the remand by 15 days in the assets beyond means case filed against the PPP leader.

During today’s hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that Shah’s mobile has gone for a forensic analysis and his mobile will be returned once the forensics are completed.

Shah, during the hearing, informed the court that his health has improved and his treatment is underway at a hospital after the judge asked about his health.

The judge also asked the PPP leader if he was facing any problems. To this, Shah told the court that he has not problems.

After a brief hearing, the court extended the judicial remand and ordered NAB to present the PPP leader before the court on December 7.