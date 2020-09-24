Assets beyond means case: Court sends JUI-F leader on six-day physical remand

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An accountability court in Peshawar has remanded JUI-F leader Mossa Khan Baloch into NAB custody for six days in assets beyond means case, on Thursday.

The court also ordered the NAB officials to again produce Moosa Khan before the court on September 30. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, confirmed that it has arrested the close aide of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to the NAB, Moosa Khan Baloch, who was also a former DFO, was taken into custody by the Bureau from Matni area on Wednesday. The NAB was conducting an inquiry against Moosa Khan regarding assets beyond means. Moosa Khan is a member of JUI-F’s central council and party’s Ameer in Tehsil Paharpur of Dera Ismael Khan District. Moosa Khan Baloch is also the father of Tariq Baloch, who is secretary to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. On September 22,

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 1 in assets beyond means case. The accountability watchdog has initiated an inquiry against JUI-F chief in assets beyond means case. Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been directed to appear before the NAB officials at its Hayatabad office.