Assets beyond means case: LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif’s bail till Sept 24

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the present government is carrying out political retaliatory actions to cover up its failures.

Talking to newsmen outside Lahore High Court (LHC), Shehbaz Sharif said “The reality of NAB-Niazi nexus has come to the fore.”

The PM-N President said, “Hamza Shehbaz is being punished for being my son.” He was talking to the media persons after attending the hearing of assets beyond means case in the LHC.

A Lahore High Court division bench on Wednesday extended pre-arrest bail of Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case till September 24. The LHC bench was comprised of Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider.