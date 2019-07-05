Assets beyond means case: NAB summons PML-N President Shehbaz today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif for interrogation in a case related to assets beyond means case, on Friday.

NAB directed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to appear before it at 2:00pm along with relevant documents.

He will likely be questioned about his and sons’ assets.

Following the NAB summons, Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting of legal experts to consult them about the matter.

His son and Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz and others are already under arrest in the case.

Earlier on April 8, Shehbaz Sharif was summoned in the assets beyond means case.

According to NAB sources, Nusrat Shehbaz, first wife of Shehbaz Sharif, owned assets worth Rs 225.6 million while his second wife, Tehmina Durrani owned assets worth Rs 5.7 million in Pakistan.

The former Punjab chief minister is currently facing two corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

One of the two pertained to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme case wherein he has been accused of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for cancellation of a contract with regard to the housing project in 2014, causing Rs715m loss to the exchequer.