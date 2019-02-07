Assets beyond means case: PTI’s Aleem Khan remanded to NAB custody till Feb 15

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court has approved the remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Aleem Khan for nine days in assets beyond known sources of income case, on Thursday.

According to details, the court has directed the NAB to produce former senior minister of Punjab Aleem Khan before it on February 15.

Earlier in the day, NAB had produced Aleem Khan before the court in Lahore. The bureau transported the former minister to the court amid tight security; meanwhile, PTI workers were chanting slogans in favor of Khan.

It is pertinent to note that Khan had tendered his resignation after being nabbed by the anti-graft watchdog on Feb 6.

The provincial lawmaker was taken into custody when he appeared before NAB for the hearing of two cases against him pertaining to offshore companies and assets beyond his sources of income.

His answers had failed to satisfy NAB officials during the inquiry, leading to his arrest.

Stringent security measures have been taken at the accountability court premises including laying out barbed wire and containers before former minister is produced in court. Many PTI workers have gathered in front of the court premises.

Sources relayed that anti-corruption officials will seek a 15 days physical remand of Khan. His counsel Amjad Pervez will represent him in the case.

Before he tendered his resignation, Khan was supervising five ministries as senior minister of the Punjab cabinet.

“I will face the cases,” he had said. “I have faith in the judiciary and I will succeed.”

Khan had also clarified that only a case related to offshore companies was filed against him. “There has been no case of owning assets beyond known sources of income against me.”