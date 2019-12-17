Assets case: Speaker Sindh Assembly Siraj Durrani appears before accountability court

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has appeared before an accountability court, in assets beyond known means case, on Tuesday.

As the hearing underway, the Investigation Officer has presented his report in the court and it stated that the process to declare absconding accused in the case as proclaimed offenders has begun and in this regard, their names have been advertised in various news papers.

The hearing of the case was later adjourned till January 15.

While talking to media representatives, Agha Siraj Durrani said, the country’s political situation changes every hour.

Replying to a query, the Pakistan People’s Party leader said that he is not sure about the federal government, but the Sindh government will definitely complete its tenure.

It is worth mentioning here that, the Sindh High Court (SHC), last week, had granted bail to Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused named in assets beyond means reference case.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested the PPP stalwart from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.