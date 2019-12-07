Assets reference: Court summons Sharjeel Memon’s wife, other accused on Dec 21

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday has summoned PPP leader Sharjeel Memon’s wife and other proclaimed offenders in assets reference hearing on December 21.

During the hearing, the court was informed by counsel that the wife of Sharjeel Memon was presently staying in Dubai. Sindh High Court has issued stay order and suspended warrants against Sadaf Sharjeel and other co-accused, he said. They will appear in the high court on December 14.

Earlier, the accountability court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Mrs. Sadaf Sharjeel and other accused.

Sharjeel Memon’s wife and mother Zeenat Inaam Memon have been among the co-accused in the assets beyond means NAB reference.

The corruption reference stated that the investigators have found solid evidence of financial irregularities against Sharjeel Memon, his wife and other accused persons.

The co-accused also included Zeeshan, Izhar Hussain, Muhammad Sohail, Saifullah Lohar, Agha Ahsan, Shaukat Ali Thebo, Waseem Akhtar Thebo and Kamran Gul.

The reference also stated presence of records, which confirm charges of making assets beyond known sources of income by the suspects.

The accused persons are facing over Rs2.27 billion corruption charges.

Another reference against Memon is also under proceeding over his alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs5.75 billion.

Memon is accused of awarding government advertisements at exorbitant rates when he was Sindh’s information minister.

He was arrested by the accountability bureau in 2017 and remained in jail for 20 months. He is currently out of jail after the court granted him bail.