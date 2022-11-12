Assistant Commissioner Loralai dies in road accident

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The assistant commissioner of Loralai has died in a road accident in the city, on Saturday.

Reportedly, Assistant Commissioner Jameel Ahmad Baloch was going on his vehicle when it met an accident in Loralai. As a result, the assistant commissioner died.

AC Baloch was also given the additional charge of deputy commissioner.

His body has been shifted to Quetta hospital.

Separately, the death toll in a road accident in Quetta has reached five.

Last night, a truck rammed into a vehicle near Kuchlak Bypass in Quetta, killing four persons and injuring another.

The injured was shifted to a hospital where he too succumbed to his injuries today.

The deceased were friends and were going on a picnic when their vehicle was hit by a truck. They all belonged to Chaman, Quetta.

In another incident, a speeding truck hit a motorcyclist on Faisalabad GT Road near Sheikhupura crushing him to death on Saturday.

Motorcyclist Yousaf was resident of Watoowan.