Assistant Secretary of State Satterfield Travels to Portugal

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: From February 26-29, 2024, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield will travel to Lisbon, Portugal to join U.S. Ambassador to Portugal Randi Charno Levine at L’USAfonia – The Soul of Black History Month, the U.S. Embassy in Lisbon’s celebration concert featuring Afro-descendant Lusophone artists performing Black American hits from the 1960s and 1970s as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. The Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, launched by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in September 2023, aims to promote peace and democracy through music, and supports broader U.S. foreign policy goals to expand access to education, economic opportunity and equity, and societal inclusion.

L’USAfonia – The Soul of Black History Month, which will be held Tuesday, February 27 at 7 p.m. GMT at the historic São Luiz Teatro Municipal in Lisbon, will feature U.S. Arts Envoy and American jazz sensation Laurin Talese, as well as performances from leading Lusophone artists and musicians from Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe. It will be streamed live via YouTube and may be watched here.

In addition to L’USAfonia, Assistant Secretary Satterfield will engage both Ukrainian and Portuguese women participating in the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs, a Department of State public diplomacy program that provides women entrepreneurs the knowledge, networks, and access they need to launch or scale successful businesses. She will also meet with the U.S.-Portugal Fulbright Commission, the Luso-American Development Foundation, as well as alumnae of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), the Department’s professional exchange program that brings current and emerging foreign leaders in a variety of fields of experience to the United States for a short-term visit with their American counterparts.