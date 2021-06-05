Assistant Secretary Reeker to travel Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia

F.P. Report

WASJOMGTPN: Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker will travel to Tbilisi, Georgia; Baku, Azerbaijan; and Yerevan, Armenia June 6-13 to advance bilateral and regional priorities and to express U.S. support for democratic and economic development across the region.

Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker will meet in Georgia with government, opposition, and civil society leaders to discuss full implementation of the April 19 agreement among Georgian political parties as well as Russia’s ongoing aggression against and occupation of Georgia.

In Armenia and Azerbaijan, Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker will meet with government, civil society, and business leaders to discuss bilateral priorities and issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.