Astana Dialogue, a ray of hope in SAR

The 17th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format was held during recent days in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan. After the meeting, the special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation for the Syrian settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev told the media that the guarantor countries of the Astana process have managed over the past six months to significantly reduce the level of tension in Syria and prevent provocations in the de-escalation zone in Idlib. According to Lavrentyev, the number of escalations had reduced by more than 10 times while the guarantor countries of the Astana format had managed to prevent a negative development in the situation in southern Syria and gradually moving in a peacekeeping direction. Putin’s Envoy noted that the activities of sleeping cells of the so-called Islamic State in Syrian Arab Region (SAR) has taken on unacceptable proportions during recent months. Lavrentyev told the media that about 500 prisoners from the opposition have been released from Syrian prisons, while thousands other people named in the government’s wanted list had been cleared; refugees harassment by the government had been stopped completely.

In fact, the political uprising against unending totalitarian rule of President Bashar-al-Asad in Syria erupted during 2011, which was further complicated by the emergence of Islamic States (IS) in the region. The conflict continued for years, while Astana format negotiations were started by the three guarantor nations including Russia, Turkey and Iran along with Syrian opposing groups i.e. Asad regime and opposition, the UN representative and observers during 2017. After several sittings and the lengthy deliberations over the past years, the format had made significant achievements including restoration of peace, release of political prisoners, enforcement of confidence building measures between the rival groups. According to reports, the Syrian Constitutional Committee is working to prepare a mutually agreed constitution or recommendations to set a peaceful discourse for general election under the UN auspices. The situation in Syria is improving gradually, however a democratically elected government under UN arrangement will be the sole and permanent solution to the conflict in Syria.