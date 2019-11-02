At least 10 civilians killed in terror attack in N. Syria

TAL ABYAD, Syria (AA): At least 10 civilians, including children, were killed and many others injured Saturday in a terrorist bomb attack in northern Syria, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

A bomb-laden vehicle targeted a busy marketplace in Tal Abyad’s district center, according to initial reports.

As the wounded are referred to the nearby hospitals in Turkey’s border city of Sanliurfa, the death toll is feared to rise.

Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) rebels, who rushed to the scene, are evaluating the possibility of YPG/PKK terror group’s role in the attack.

The YPG/PKK terror group is targeting settlement areas under control of the Syrian National Army (SNA) that has fought alongside the Turkish forces in Turkey-led anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

The YPG/PKK terrorists continue attacks in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts despite pulling out of the area under a deal reached by Turkey and the U.S. on Oct. 17.

Turkey launched an anti-terror operation, Operation Peace Spring, on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

