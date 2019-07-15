At least 10 miners trapped in Quetta coal mine

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least 10 miners were trapped inside the Deghari coal mine, area of Quetta on Monday night after the coal mine collapsed due to filling of poisonous gas.

Levies personnel told local news channel that the concerned officials are on the move to rescue the trapped miners.

Reportedly, officials of the Mines and Minerals Department and Levies personnel are present on the spot, and have initiated operation to pull out the miners; however due to the poisonous gas inside the mine, the access to miners could not be reached till the last reports came.