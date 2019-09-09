At least 12 injured in Muharram procession as Indian troops fire pellets in IOK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: At least 12 people were injured after Indian troops resorted to brute force on the people who defied curfew and other restrictions and participated in Muharram processions in different areas of the Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service report, the participants of Muharram procession were injured as the troops used pellet guns and fired teargas shells to stop the traditional Muharram processions in Srinagar and Badgam districts.

Scores of mourners were arrested by the Indian forces. There have been frequent clashes for the past many days as troops have been trying to block the processions.

Police vans fitted with loudspeakers patrolled and warned people to stay indoors and not venture out of their homes. Commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjacent areas of Srinagar are completely sealed off with concertina wires at all entry points.