At least 12 killed, several injured in Takhar election rally explosion

Monitoring Desk

TAKHAR: Afghan security official has confirmed that at least 12 people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion at an election in Takhar province of Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon.

According to local media reports, a motorcycle bomb targeted election rally of Nazifa Beg, a candidate from Rustaq district of Takhar in a result at least 12 people were killed and 32 others injured in the blast.

According to the provincial police, two security force members are also among those killed in the explosion.

This is the third attack against the election campaign process this month. The parliamentary elections are scheduled for next Saturday.

