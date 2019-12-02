At least 13 Pakistanis killed in Jordan valley farm fire: reports

Monitoring Desk

AMMAN: At least thirteen Pakistanis were killed after a fire broke out in their tin house in Southern Shuneh area, 45 km to the west of Amman, Jordan on Monday.

According to a statement by the Civil Defence Department in Jordan, two Pakistani families live in the house which is located in one of the farms.

Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that 13 died after suffering severe burns and three others were also injured in the incident. The injured were taken to the hospital and are in good condition.

The department said a committee was formed to look into the incident. According to official figures, around 8,000 Pakistanis live in Jordan and work in the agricultural sector.