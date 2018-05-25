At least 15 injured as two men set off bomb in Canada restaurant

Monitoring Desk

TORONTO: At least fifteen people were injured after two unidentified men walked into a restaurant in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb on Thursday.

According to local media reports, the blast went off in the Indian Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30 pm in a result fifteen people were injured and they were shifted to hospital.

Reports added the two male suspects went into the Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them The attack in Mississauga, Canada’s sixth largest city, comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

Mississauga is in Lake Ontario about 20 miles west of Toronto.

