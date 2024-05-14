At least 15 injured in Russian strike on high-rise in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

KYIV (Reuters) : A Russian air attack on Kharkiv city center in Ukraine hit a high-rise residential building, injuring at least 15 people, including two children, local officials said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what kind of weapon was used in the strike, but it landed on the 10th floor of the 12-story apartment block, officials said on Telegram.

Ihor Terekhov, the city’s major, said rescuers were searching for the injured.

One person was hospitalized in a serious condition, Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, added.

A fire broke out at another strike site, and at least ten garages were affected, Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks but the strikes have become more intense in recent months, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.