At least 16 injured as explosion rocks northern Afghanistan

BAGHLAN (Khaama Press): At least 16 people were injured in a heavy explosion in Baghlan province in the north of the country, officials reported on Saturday.

According to the report, 16 people were injured in the explosion, which was taken place in Pole-Khomri city of Baghlan province in the north of Afghanistan.

The injured people were taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

So far, the Taliban authorities have not commented on the explosion and no individual or group have not claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, similar incidents have occurred in the country, and Daesh has previously taken responsibility.

The IS-Khorasan is the main current-led Taliban government adversary, killing Taliban members, foreign nationals and ordinary people in the country.

Despite the current regime’s claims that there is security in the country, the de facto government still faces security challenges. Since the Taliban took control of the country, the extremist Daesh group has violently attacked several places, particularly Kabul city.

Recently, the Taliban forces have increased their operations against the group hideouts in the country to eliminate the militants from the country.