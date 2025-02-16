At Least 18 People Die in Crowd Crush at Delhi Railway Station

DELHI, (February 16, 2025); A tragic stampede at a Delhi railway station resulted in at least 18 deaths, as devotees scrambled to board trains for the ongoing Kumbh Mela. The rush broke out as tens of millions of Hindu pilgrims make their way to the world’s largest religious gathering in Prayagraj, scheduled to end on February 26, 2025.

Among the deceased are 10 women and 3 children, with many dying from hypoxia or blunt injuries, according to medical sources. 11 others sustained injuries, though most are reported to be in stable condition with orthopaedic injuries.

Reports suggest the surge in crowds was triggered when a platform for a special train to Prayagraj was suddenly shifted, causing chaos as passengers collided on the escalator and stairs. A porter at the station, who has been working since 1981, described the situation as the worst crowd he had ever seen.

Indian authorities, including Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, have announced a high-level inquiry into the incident. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, while the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered his sympathies.

This is the latest in a series of crowd-related tragedies at the Kumbh Mela, a festival that has witnessed hundreds of deaths in previous years, including the 1954 disaster that claimed over 400 lives.

Source: The Guardian