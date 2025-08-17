MOSCOW (Reuters): At least 20 people were killed and 134 injured by a fire at an production facility in Russia’s Ryazan region, state news agency RIA reported on Monday, citing local emergency service.
It was not immediately clear from Russian media reports what caused the fire.
At least 20 killed in incident at facility in Russia’s Ryazan region, 134 injured, RIA reports
