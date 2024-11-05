At least 29 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in several areas in Gaza

RAMALLAH (Reuters) : At least 29 Palestinians were killed early on Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes on tents housing displaced people in several areas of Gaza, including Beit Lahiya, Deir Al-Balah and the town of Al-Zawayda, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, 20 people were killed in a heavy airstrike on a home in Beit Lahiya, located in the northern part of Gaza, two people were killed when a tent in central Deir al-Balah was hit and four people were killed and others injured in a similar attack on a tent in al-Zawayda.